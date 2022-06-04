Mitchell, Blundell put New Zealand on top against England

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were both eyeing coveted hundreds at Lord’s after batting New Zealand into a commanding position on Friday’s second day of the first Test against England.

In a match where bowlers on both sides had previously been on top, the pair’s unbroken partnership of 180 took the World Test champions to 236 for four in their second innings at stumps, a lead of 227, after they had come together with New Zealand in trouble at 56 for four.

Mitchell was 97 not out and Blundell 90 not out -- the first two fifties of the match.

They compiled the first century partnership of this match in classic Test-match fashion, displaying a sound defence while punishing anything loose or too full.