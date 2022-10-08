India squash Bangladesh by 59 runs

For Bangladesh, Rumana Ahmed was the pique of the bowlers with figures of 3-27.

In reply, Bangladesh never looked in pursuit of the target, as they batted without any intent and finished on 100-7 in 20 overs.

Skipper Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 off 29 balls while opener Fargana Hoque made 30 off 40 balls.

India ringed in three changes after losing to Pakistan by 13 runs on Friday. They rested captain Harmanpreet Kaur and in her place Smriti led the team.