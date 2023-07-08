Gurbaz hits ton as Bangladesh look in disarray

Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz raced to his fourth ton while his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran completed a half-century as the Bangladesh bowlers look clueless against the Afghanistan barrage in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.
Gurbaz has raced to 103 off 105 balls while Zadran is batting on 58 off 79 balls and their opening partnership has accumulated 187 runs in 30 overs.
Stand-in skipper Litton Das has used all five of his bowlers but none of them managed to make a breakthrough.
Pacer Ebadot Hossain, who has been brought in place of Taskin Ahmed, came the closest when he struck Zadran on the pads in the 27th over when he was on 46.
The on-field umpire ruled it not out but Bangladesh reviewed. However, Zadran survived the review as it was ruled as umpire’s call.
Zadran was earlier dropped in the ninth over as Towhid Hridoy failed to hold onto a difficult chance.
Sent to bat, the Afghan batter looked at control from the start as the pitch had nothing to offer for Bangladesh’s pace attack and the spin attack composing Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Gurbaz has so far hit six sixes and eight fours while Zadran has struck five fours and a six as the Afghanistan team looks set to post a daunting total for the Tigers.
Earlier, Bangladesh had lost the first ODI and defeat today would result in their maiden ODI series defeat against the Afghans.
The buildup to the match was clouded by the retirement saga of Tamim Iqbal, and the drama has seemingly had an untoward effect.