Gurbaz hits ton as Bangladesh look in disarray

Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz raced to his fourth ton while his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran completed a half-century as the Bangladesh bowlers look clueless against the Afghanistan barrage in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Gurbaz has raced to 103 off 105 balls while Zadran is batting on 58 off 79 balls and their opening partnership has accumulated 187 runs in 30 overs.

Stand-in skipper Litton Das has used all five of his bowlers but none of them managed to make a breakthrough.