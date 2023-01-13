Cricket

Pakistan bat first against New Zealand in ODI series decider

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam tosses a coin as New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson watches before the start of the third and final ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on 13 January, 2023AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat on Friday in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Karachi.

Pakistan were forced to make two changes from their second match lineup as Imam-ul-Haq (hamstring injury) and Naseem Shah (fever) were out, making way for Shan Masood and Mohammad Hasnain.

New Zealand kept the same lineup as the second ODI, also in Karachi, which they won by 79 runs.

The series is tied at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first match by six wickets.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

