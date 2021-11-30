Mominul blames top order for defeat in 1st Test

Bangladesh captain Mominul rued the lack of runs from the top order and himself, saying that it made the difference in the first Test which Bangladesh lost by eight wickets despite taking a 44-run lead in first innings, reports BSS.

The home side had posted 330 runs in the first innings after being reduced to 49-4, thanks to a maiden century from Liton Das and a well-composed 91 from experienced Mushfiqur Rahim.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam then claimed 7-116 to dismiss Pakistan for 286 and gave Bangladesh a 44-run lead.

But that mattered little as Bangladesh were wrapped up for 157, after another collapse that saw them being reeled to 39-4 in the second innings too.