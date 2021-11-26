Mominul expects batting-friendly wicket against Pakistan

Bangladesh’s Test captain Mominul Haque has said he looks forward to a batting-friendly wicket in Chattogram in the first match against Pakistan beginning Friday, even though his batting unit is not in the best of the form, reports UNB.

It will be Bangladesh’s first match in the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The second Test of the series will be played from 4 December at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

“The wicket looks to be friendly to the batters,” Mominul said in the pre-series press conference on Thursday. “As we have seen before, the Chattogram wickets are so friendly to the batters. We are expecting the same in this series.”

In the last ICC Test Championship, Bangladesh played seven Tests and lost six of them with a draw.