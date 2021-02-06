Mominul helps Bangladesh extend lead over West Indies

Skipper Mominul Haque hit an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh extended their lead over West Indies in the first Test in Chattogram on Saturday.

Bangladesh reached 149-4 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day. They led West Indies by 320 runs after resuming the play on 47-3.

Mominul was batting on 83 after completing his 14th Test fifty. Liton Das, 38 not out, was with him.

The Bangladesh skipper, who started the day on 31, has struck nine boundaries in a 127-ball innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the only batsman to get out in the morning session when he was dismissed lbw by Rahkeem Cornwall for 18.

Mushfiqur reviewed the umpire's decision in vain but the ball was shown to be straightening up and hitting the stumps.

Cornwall has taken 3-61 so far in the innings.

Bangladesh scored 430 in their first innings and bowled out West Indies for 259.

