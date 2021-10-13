Money is a big player now: Imran Khan

He also said that England would not have dared to do the same to India “because they know that, [with] the sums involved, India can sort of produce much more money. Money is a big player now for the players as well as the cricket board. [The] Indian cricket board is the richest, so India basically controls world cricket.”

