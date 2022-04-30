Cricket

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

Mosaddek called up for Chattogram Test

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Mosaddek Hossain
Mosaddek HossainFile photo

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has been included in Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka in the forthcoming two-match series starting in Chattogram on 15 May.

Mosaddek has been selected as a replacement for off-spin bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who got injured during the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

The selectors had earlier replaced Miraz in the squad with off-spinner Nayeem Hasan. But the selectors also roped in Mosaddek in the squad as they want to keep another option in hand, explained chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are picking him (Mosaddek) as an all-rounder as Miraz is unavailable, and Nayeem has been out of international cricket for a while,” the former Bangladesh skipper said on Friday.

The management will decide who out of Mosaddek and Nayeem will replace Miraz in the playing XI after the training camp, said Minhajul, “We will make our decision after observing them in the camp.”

default-image

The 26-year-old Mosaddek last played a Test match in September 2019, against Afghanistan. He had a decent season in this year’s DPL, scoring 658 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47. He also claimed 16 wickets in 14 innings.

Advertisement

The Sri Lanka team will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. They will play a two-day practice match on May 11-12. The first Test will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The second and final Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test

Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement