Mosaddek called up for Chattogram Test

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has been included in Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka in the forthcoming two-match series starting in Chattogram on 15 May.

Mosaddek has been selected as a replacement for off-spin bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who got injured during the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

The selectors had earlier replaced Miraz in the squad with off-spinner Nayeem Hasan. But the selectors also roped in Mosaddek in the squad as they want to keep another option in hand, explained chief selector Minhajul Abedin.