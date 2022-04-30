Mosaddek called up for Chattogram Test

“We are picking him (Mosaddek) as an all-rounder as Miraz is unavailable, and Nayeem has been out of international cricket for a while,” the former Bangladesh skipper said on Friday.
The management will decide who out of Mosaddek and Nayeem will replace Miraz in the playing XI after the training camp, said Minhajul, “We will make our decision after observing them in the camp.”
The 26-year-old Mosaddek last played a Test match in September 2019, against Afghanistan. He had a decent season in this year’s DPL, scoring 658 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47. He also claimed 16 wickets in 14 innings.
The Sri Lanka team will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. They will play a two-day practice match on May 11-12. The first Test will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The second and final Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Bangladesh squad for 1st Test
Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain.