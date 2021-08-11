Motivated to beat Australia: Shakib Al Hasan

“Any such achievement obviously feels good. This kind of personal achievement inspires you to do well for your side… I am really happy, and I feel I will be able to contribute for many more days and would be striving for that.”

On the low scores in the series, Shakib said, “We could have perhaps scored 10 or 15 more runs in every match, since we were in situations where doing it was possible. But the wickets were so difficult [to bat on] that it was always tough for a new batsman [to play]. So it would be unfair to judge someone on the basis of just one series because the conditions were really tough for the batsmen.”