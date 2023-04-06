Debutant Tucker becomes only second Irish Test centurion

Debutant Lorcan Tucker on Thursday became only the second Irishman to hit a Test century, leading a tenacious fightback against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The wicketkeeper-batsman made 108 off 162 balls before falling to the bowling of Ebadot Hossain, with Shoriful Islam taking the catch at extra cover.

The 26-year-old Tucker hit 14 fours and a six during his time at the crease.