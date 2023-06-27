Pakistan to play in India for ODI Cricket World Cup

India will host Pakistan's cricket team for the first time in seven years for the 50-over World Cup, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The tournament will begin on 5 October with holders England taking on New Zealand at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also host the final.

The schedule was announced after weeks of delay due to Pakistan's refusal to travel to India, but a truce was called after Pakistan agreed to host the Asia Cup in September in a hybrid model.

The most-awaited clash between rivals India and Pakistan will be played in Ahmedabad on 15 October, after the hosts kick off their campaign against Australia on 8 October.