Mujeeb, Rashid hand Afghanistan 130-run win against Scotland

Spin duo Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5-20) and Rashid Khan (4-9) then combined to demolish Scotland for 60 in 10.2 overs to maintain Afghanistan's 100 per cent victory record against them in this format.

"This was our plan, to bat first and put a big score," Nabi said after their biggest Twenty20 victory in terms of runs.

"Everyone knows Rashid and Mujeeb are among the best in the world. It's a really nice team and hopefully we'll keep winning."

The Afghan openers vindicated Nabi's decision to bat first after winning the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.