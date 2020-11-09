Mumbai eye record fifth IPL title, Delhi dream for maiden

Rohit Sharma's defending champions Mumbai Indians are aiming for a record-extending fifth title in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday but Delhi Capitals under Shreyas Iyer are threatening a changing of the guard.

The 13th IPL final will be played in an eerily empty Dubai stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic but back home a TV audience of more than 200 million are expected to watch the showdown.

Delhi outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to reach their first final, meaning a new name could be added to the trophy if the Ricky Ponting-coached Capitals beat Mumbai, who lifted it in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Led by the 25-year-old Iyer and mentored by the Australian great Ponting, Delhi have been the surprise package of 2020, though their path to the final was not smooth.

They started the season brilliantly, winning seven of their first nine games and briefly battling Mumbai for top place in the league, before four straight defeats.

They lost all three of their matches against Sharma's Mumbai, including the first playoff match last Thursday.