Mumbai go top of the table with 5-wkt victory over Delhi

DC got a glimmer of hope when they dismissed Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya (0) and Ishan Kishan (28) in relatively quick succession between the 15th and 18th overs.

However, Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) saw the team home without any more hiccups.

Earlier, Krunal (2/26) picked two while Trent Boult (1/36) got one of the four DC wickets that fell. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.