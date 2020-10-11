Mumbai go top of the table with 5-wkt victory over Delhi

IANS
Abu Dhab

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to go top of the IPL table. Quinton de Kock (53) and Suryakumar Yadav (53) scored half centuries as MI ended their innings on 166/5, thus chasing down a target of 163 with two balls to spare.

While the chase went into the last over, MI hardly ever looked the second-best team throughout the night. They first restricted DC to 162/4, ensuring that DC opener Shikhar Dhawan scored just 69 runs despite playing through the innings.

Advertisement

DC got a glimmer of hope when they dismissed Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya (0) and Ishan Kishan (28) in relatively quick succession between the 15th and 18th overs.

However, Kieron Pollard (11 not out) and Krunal Pandya (12 not out) saw the team home without any more hiccups.

Earlier, Krunal (2/26) picked two while Trent Boult (1/36) got one of the four DC wickets that fell. Boult provided the breakthrough in the form of Prithvi Shaw off the third ball of the match.

Advertisement

Krunal, meanwhile, accounted for the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (15) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer (42). Shreyas put up a partnership of 85 runs with Dhawan.

Brief scores: DC 162/4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Shreyas Iyer 42; Krunal Pandya 2/26) vs MI 166/5 in 19.4 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 53, Quinton de Kock 53; Kagiso Rabada 2/28)

More News

Najmul XI make flying start in BCB President’s Cup

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team make a flying start in the BCB President’s Cup against Mahmudullah Riyad-led Mahmullah XI

Bangladesh’s Jahanara, Salma to play ‘women’s IPL’ in UAE

Bangladesh’s Jahanara, Salma to play ‘women’s IPL’ in UAE

Watch BCB President’s Cup live

Mahmudullah XI and Najmul XI face off at the opening match of BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday

Kohli completes 6,000 runs in 13th straight season for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on 10 October 2020