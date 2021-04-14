Mumbai squeeze past Kolkata to ignite IPL title defence

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians put their Indian Premier League title defence back on track on Tuesday by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

Mumbai, who lost their opener last week, defended a modest total of 152 and then kept Kolkata to just 142 for seven to seal the win in Chennai.

Kolkata seemed to be cruising at 122-3 in the 15th over but Nitish Rana’s departure after his 47-ball 57 triggered a Mumbai fightback.

Mumbai Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar claimed four wickets while New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult took two.

“I knew if anybody could change the game here, it would be a spinner,” said man of the match Chahar.