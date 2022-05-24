Mushfiq, Liton save Bangladesh’s blushes

A total of six batsmen in the Bangladesh XI were out without troubling the scorers. Only one player besides Mushfiq and Liton could get into double figures and he wasn't even a frontline batter. It was tail-ender Taijul Islam, who made 15 runs down the order.
In fact, after Mushfiq and Liton, the third biggest source of runs for Bangladesh was the extras column, which yielded 17 runs.
To say that Mushfiq and Liton saved Bangladesh from embarrassment in the Dhaka Test is an understatement. The duo accounted for more than 90 per cent of the runs scored by the Tigers while the rest of the nine batters made just 32 runs combined. To be fair, only three of those players scored the runs as the rest didn’t even trouble the scorers.
On Monday, Bangladesh lost half their side within 40 minutes of the Test match with just 24 runs on the board. Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan were dismissed for ducks, while skipper Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto made eight and nine respectively.
Mushfiq and Liton then started their record-setting sixth wicket stand, which continued till the morning session of Day 2. From 24-5, Mushfiq and Liton took the score to 296-5.
But like all good things, this partnership also came to an end. Liton edged a Kasun Rajitha delivery and Kusal Mendis took a sharp diving catch. Liton’s dismissal initiated another collapse, not as catastrophic as the first one, but a collapse nonetheless.
Mosaddek Hossain, who is playing his comeback Test, couldn’t justify his excellent first-class average of almost 56 as he became the fourth Bangladeshi to depart for a duck.
Out of the remaining three players, Khaled and Ebadot also lost their wickets for naught as Bangladesh repeated the shameful feat of losing six batsmen in a single innings for ducks. The last time the Tigers lost six batsmen for ducks in a Test innings was back in 2002 against West Indies at the Banabandhu National Stadium.
Losing five wickets for virtually no runs on the board is becoming a regular occurrence for the Tigers. Just this year, Bangladesh have lost half their side for less than 30 runs on three separate occasions.
The previous instances happened away from home, against New Zealand and South Africa. This time the Bangladesh batting line-up fell apart against an inexperienced bowling attack at their home of cricket.
Before the Sri Lanka series, Bangladesh played two Tests against the Proteas in South Africa. In the second innings of both of those Tests, Bangladesh got bundled out below 100.
In the first Test of the ongoing series against Chattogram, Bangladesh scored 465 in their only innings. Bangladesh’s top-order scored heavily along with Mushfiq and Liton. But the fragility of the top-order and tendency of losing wickets in cluster is very much still there, which was evident in the first innings of the Dhaka Test.
Sri Lanka’s top-order didn’t implode like Bangladesh’s in their first innings. The visitors ended the day’s play 222 runs behind with eight wickets in hand.
It’s difficult to say which way the Dhaka Test is heading at the moment with all three results very much possible. But it’s clear that the only reason Bangladesh is still in with a chance to win the match and not staring at a certain defeat is the mammoth 272-run partnership between Mushfiq and Liton.
Their efforts saved Bangladesh from the ignominy of getting rolled over for a puny total. But it would be foolish to expect the duo to save the team's blushes regularly.