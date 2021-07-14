Mushfiq to play T20Is in Zimbabwe

“If Mushfiqur comes out of bio-secure bubble which is arranged for the team in Zimbabwe, he will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days in order to play against Australia. We have talked to him about this,” Minhajul told the media on Tuesday.
“Not just Mushfiq, we might add more players to the T20 squad so that they can stay in the bio-secure bubble. If one gets out of this bubble, he won’t be able to take part in the Australia series,” he added.
Bangladesh will take on Australia in five T20Is in early August. Both the teams will play these matches in nine days. The official schedule is yet to be revealed, but the BCB source confirmed the series will begin on 2 August.
Meanwhile, after winning the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh are now gearing up for the three-match ODI series against the hosts. The ODIs will take place on 16, 18 and 20 July.
After that, both the teams will play a three-match T20I series as well. These matches will be played on 23, 25 and 27 July. All the matches will be played at the same venue— the Harare Sports Club.