Mushfiq to play T20Is in Zimbabwe

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim changed his decision and opted to take part in the three-match T20 series in Zimbabwe, reports news agency UNB. He had earlier taken a leave from this series.

Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector at BCB, confirmed to the media that Mushfiq will take part in the Zimbabwe series so that he can stay in a bio-secure bubble ahead of the Australia series at home which will take place in early August.