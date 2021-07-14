Mushfiqur Rahim returning home for family reasons

<p>Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will leave Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe on Wednesday for family reasons, the national board said.</p><p>The Bangladesh Cricket Board said the 34-year-old would fly straight back to Dhaka and appealed for the media to "respect" his privacy.</p>. <p>Mushfiqur will miss Bangladesh's three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe on July 16, 18, and 20.</p><p>He had already been granted leave to miss the three Twenty20 internationals that follow the series.</p>