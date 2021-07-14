Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim returning home for family reasons

AFP
Dhaka
Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his century in the second ODI against visiting Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 25 May 2021
Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his century in the second ODI against visiting Sri Lanka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 25 May 2021Prothom Alo file photo

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will leave Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe on Wednesday for family reasons, the national board said.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said the 34-year-old would fly straight back to Dhaka and appealed for the media to "respect" his privacy.

Mushfiqur will miss Bangladesh's three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe on July 16, 18, and 20.

He had already been granted leave to miss the three Twenty20 internationals that follow the series.

