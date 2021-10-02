Mushfiqur regains form ahead of T20 World Cup

The senior batsman was going through a bad patch as he had recently scored just 39 runs in the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand with two ducks.
As the country’s most dependable batsmen’s form was worrying, he willingly made him available for the Bangladesh A team in the series to regain his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Oman and United Arab Emirates.
However, when Mushfiqur returned to form, it was Bangladesh A team’s captain Mominul Haque who played the pivotal role in the comprehensive victory.
Mominul hammered a brilliant 128 off 121, including 11 fours and two sixes as Bangladesh A team compiled a hefty 322-7 after opting to bat first. HP team was able to put up 292-9 to concede the defeat.
For Bangladesh A team, Nazmul Hossain Shanto who opened the innings with Mominul, hit 67 off 85 with two fours and as many sixes.
Mominul and Shanto indeed provided a strong platform, adding 154 runs for the opening stand. After the dismissal of Shanto, Mominul and Mushfiqur further combined for a 98-run partnership to bury HP under the huge scores.
Mushfiqur clobbered six fours and one six in his 53 ball-62.
For HP team, Rejaur Rahman was the most successful bowler with 4-42 while Ruhel Mia, Aminul Islam and Sumon Khan took three wickets apiece.
The young HP side tried their best but eventually fell short. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Emon shared 136-run partnership to hint a good fight but the experienced A team bounced back in style as the game progressed.
Tanzid was the top-scorer with 86 while Parvez Emon blasted 77 off 58 with seven fours and four sixes. After they were departed, A team gained the control thanks to pace bowler Rubel Hossain who ended with 3-69. Naeem Hasan and Kamrul Islam gave his ably support with two wickets apiece.
The last match of the series is on Saturday.