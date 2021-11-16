Mushfiqur rested, Akbar called as BCB announces T20Is squad vs Pakistan

Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested as Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

To replace out-of-form Mushfiqur, the BCB has called young Akbar Ali, the leader of Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup victory last year in the squad announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Mushfiqur, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das —all of them from the T20 World Cup team—have also been axed from the squad with the latter two being out of the set-up due to their lean show in recent matches. Right-arm pacer Rubel Hossain is also out of the T20I side.