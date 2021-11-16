Mushfiqur rested, Akbar called as BCB announces T20Is squad vs Pakistan

Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin are unavailable due to injuries. A total of six players who were Bangladesh's part in the T20 World Cup have been omitted while four uncapped players—Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shohidul Islam and Akbar Ali—have been included in the national team.
Among the new faces, Saif Hassan has played in Tests, but the others are yet to don the national team jersey in any format of the game. The three-match T20I series will take place on 19, 20 and 22 November at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Around 50 per cent of spectators of the total capacity of the Sher-e-Bangla will be allowed to enjoy the game in person at the stadium. However, the BCB is yet to announce the details about ticket sale.
After the T20 series, both the teams will take on each other in two-match Test series starting from 26 November in Chattogram, with the second Test to be played in Dhaka from 4 December.
It is going to be the first international cricket event for Bangladesh after the disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in Oman and UAE where Bangladesh lost six out of eight matches they played.
Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20Is: Mohammad Naeem, Saif Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Nurul Hasan Sohan (wicketeeper), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mohammad Shohidul Islam and Akbar Ali (wicketkeeper).