Mushfiqur’s ton in vein as Tamim XI beats Nazmul XI by 42 runs

Mushfiqur Rahim shrugged off his bad patch with a scintillating century but it was not enough to save his side Nazmul XI from a 42-run defeat to Tamim XI in the rain-interrupted third game of BCB President’s Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday, reports BSS.
Tamim XI basically rode on Mahedi Hasan’s delightful 82 runs knock which was well complemented by pacer Shoriful Islam’s 4-37.
Mahedi’s 82 off just 57 helped Tamim XI post 221-9, the first 200 plus score of the tournament after which Shoriful ripped through Nazmul XI’s batting line up in a gem of pace bowling. Nazmul XI couldn’t recover the collapse, triggered by Shoriful as they were finally bowled out for 179 in 45.4 overs despite Mushfiqur Rahim’s valiant 103 off 11, featuring nine fours and one six.
Mahedi’s fluent knock which was well aided by skipper Tamim Iqbal’s 33 and Shahadat Hossain Dipu’s 31 provided the score that was good enough for the bowlers to defend.
Mahedi who clobbered nine fours and three sixes in his knock got Taijul in his company after Tamim XI was in dire strait with 128-8 and 200 plus score looked improbable.
However a speedy 83 ball-92 runs partnership in ninth wicket stand between Mahedi and Taijul posed a real challenge for Nazmul XI.
After being sent to bat first, Tamim XI’s start was pretty ordinary as they were four down before crossing the 100 runs mark.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal though held one end, his fellow opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim was out on 8 before Anamul Haque Bijoy (12) and Mohammad Mithun (4) perished to loose shot.
Tamim also played a rash shot to be out after hitting four boundaries in 45-ball knock after which Shahadat Hossain Dipu took the anchor role. But he too experienced a sensational collapse at the other end.
Mahedi and Taijul then brought the side back into the contention, sharing a partnership full of aggressive shots. Taijul meanwhile remained calm and just concentrated on to stay in the crease. Mahedi played all kind of shots around park to help the side post a challenging total.
Al-Amin Hossain was the most successful bowler for Nazmul XI with 3-43 while Nayeem Hasan and Rishad Hossain took two wickets apiece.
However before Shoriful gave the impetus, Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin sliced Nazmul Xi’s top order to leave them at precarious 30-3.
Mushfiqur Rahim then started his battle but saw the wickets tumbling around him at regular interval, forced by Shoriful until Irfan Shukkur came up with some support.
Mushfiqur and Shukkur shared a 59-run partnership which ended with the run-out dismissal of the latter. Shukkur made 24.
Mushfiqur then brought up his century off 103 balls with a cover-drive boundary and gave the side a ray of hope to win the game. But Mustafizur Rahman ended all kind of hopes of Nazmul XI, dismissing Mushfiqur for 103.
Brief Score:
Tamim XI 221-9 in 50 overs (Mahedi 82, Tamim 33, Shahadat Dipu 31; Al-Amin 3-43, Rishad 2-21, Nayeem 2-28)
Nazmul XI 179 all out in 45.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 103, Irfan Shukkur 24, Afif Hossain 15; Shoriful 4-37, Mustafizur 3-15, Saifuddin 2-42)
Result: Tamim XI wins by 42 runs