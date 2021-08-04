Mustafizur helps Bangladesh restrict Australia to 121 in 2nd T20I

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan also took a wicket each.
Australia’s batsmen failed to convert their starts, including opener Alex Carry, who got out for 10 runs.
Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 45 off 42 balls hitting five fours before being bowled by Shoriful Islam in the 17th over.
Moises Henriques (30 off 25), Mitchell Starc (3) and opener Josh Philippe (10) also contributed to give the total some respect for the visitors .
Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 beating Australia by 23 runs in the opener.