Mustafizur helps Bangladesh restrict Australia to 121 in 2nd T20I

Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman led an inspired bowling attack as Bangladesh kept Australia down to 121 for seven in the second Twenty20 international of their five-match series in Dhaka on Wednesady.

Mustafizur bowled impressive figures of 3-23 and fellow quick Shoriful Islam took two wickets after Bangladesh was put in to bowl first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.