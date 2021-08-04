Cricket

Mustafizur helps Bangladesh restrict Australia to 121 in 2nd T20I

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman led an inspired bowling attack as Bangladesh kept Australia down to 121 for seven in the second Twenty20 international of their five-match series in Dhaka on Wednesady.

Mustafizur bowled impressive figures of 3-23 and fellow quick Shoriful Islam took two wickets after Bangladesh was put in to bowl first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan also took a wicket each.

Australia’s batsmen failed to convert their starts, including opener Alex Carry, who got out for 10 runs.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 45 off 42 balls hitting five fours before being bowled by Shoriful Islam in the 17th over.

Moises Henriques (30 off 25), Mitchell Starc (3) and opener Josh Philippe (10) also contributed to give the total some respect for the visitors .

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 beating Australia by 23 runs in the opener.

