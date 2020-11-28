Mustafizur shines as Chattogram beat Khulna

On Saturday, Khulna started their innings with Anamul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan. They parted ways after scoring only six runs. Anamul and Shakib had a messy understanding, Anamul paid a high price losing his wicket only for six.



And, Shakib, who is struggling with the bat, failed once again, posting only three runs. However, with these three runs, he completed amassing 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.



Coming to bat at three, Imrul Kayes scored 21 this time around after suffering ducks in the first two games. After Imrul's short stay in the middle, the onus was on the captain Mahmudullah Riyad to come up with a rescue innings, but he, like the first two games, failed to do well. This time around, Mahmudullah fell prey to Nahidul Islam.



Jahurl Islam (14), Ariful Haque (15) and Shamim Hossain (11) also failed to carry on to post a challenging total.



