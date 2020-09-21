Mustafizur wants to be the player of all three formats

“I’m trying to do what I need to improve my bowling skill, fitness and others which could be handy to make me regular in all formats of cricket.”

One of the key features to be a good Test bowler is to bring the ball in, which Mustafizur is unable to do throughout his career. Mustafizur’s main weapon is his cutter and slower, with which he brought up success in the shorter version of cricket.

Basically by virtue of his cutter and slower, he made a blockbuster debut in ODI cricket that saw him taking 11 wickets in his first two matches against India. Bangladesh won those two matches thanks to Mustafizur Rahman to win the first ever ODI series against India. Mustafizur also took two wickets in the last match to end his debut ODI series with 13 wickets.

He also showed his class in T20 cricket to make him Bangladesh’s best bowler in ODI and T20 format. But when it comes to Test cricket, Mustafizur is just a shadow of himself as his success in the longer version is rare.