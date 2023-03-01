Bangladesh to bat first against England, Taijul returns

With Hathurusingha back in the realm, Bangladesh has also returned to a spin heavy playing XI, opting for three spin bowling options -- Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz -- and two pacers -- Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.
Left-arm spinner Taijul returns to the ODI XI after last year's August.
England, on the other hand, have gone with a pace-heavy attack, picking three pacers -- Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.
The rift between Shakib Al Hasan and ODI captain Tamim Iqbal was the biggest talking point in the buildup to the series. Tamim claimed the rift won't hamper their performance on the field.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood