Australia spinners skittle India for 109

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took five wickets and Nathan Lyon three to skittle India for 109 on day one of the third Test in Indore on Wednesday.

Australia, attempting to fight back in the four-match series from two heavy defeats, introduced spin in the sixth over after India won the toss and elected to bat.

It brought instant reward in a frenetic opening session on a viciously turning track with a low bounce as left-armer Kuhnemann had captain Rohit Sharma stumped for 12.