Bangladesh to hold a camp in Sylhet before Ireland ODIs

Bangladesh cricket team will have a camp in Sylhet before flying to England for a three -match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, reports news agency BSS.
“We’ll have a short camp in Sylhet, probably for two or three days ahead of the tour,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus said on Monday.
“Considering the wicket and condition at Chelmsford where we will play the series against Ireland, our head coach Chandika Hathurusingha chose Sylhet as the practice ground. The practice facilities and wicket in Sylhet has been really good,” he added.
Yunus also said the training camp will begin after the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. Players will likely join the camp on 26 or 27 April, however the joining date hasn’t been finalised yet, said Yunus.
The three ODIs are slated to be held on 9, 12 and 14 May. The Tigers will leave the country for England on 1 May, to give themselves some time to get acclimatized with the weather.
Yunus further said the team will also play a practice match in England before the ODI series.
“The team will reach England on 2 May after which we’ll have some more practice sessions. We’ll also play a practice game after 5 May. They wanted to give us a short time for practice but we wanted some more days. Therefore we will reach their earlier than scheduled time,” Yunus informed.
Yunus also said that Liton Das, who has already joined Kolkata Knight Riders in his first stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will join the side on 5 May. However, Mustafizur Rahman, who is playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, will have to join the team in England two days earlier.
“Liton wanted to extend his NOC for two more days and we gave him the permission so he will join the side on 5 May. Mustafiz meanwhile will join on time,” he added.
Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan opted out IPL, citing family emergency. He will feature in the ODI series against Ireland.