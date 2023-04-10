Bangladesh to hold a camp in Sylhet before Ireland ODIs

Bangladesh cricket team will have a camp in Sylhet before flying to England for a three -match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, reports news agency BSS.

“We’ll have a short camp in Sylhet, probably for two or three days ahead of the tour,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus said on Monday.

“Considering the wicket and condition at Chelmsford where we will play the series against Ireland, our head coach Chandika Hathurusingha chose Sylhet as the practice ground. The practice facilities and wicket in Sylhet has been really good,” he added.