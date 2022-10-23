Cricket

T20 World Cup

Ireland's Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka despite having Covid

Hobart, Australia
Ireland's George Dockrell tries to plays a shot watched by Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on 23 October, 2022AFP

Ireland's George Dockrell on Sunday took field against Sri Lanka in his team's opening Super 12 match at the Twenty20 World Cup despite testing positive for Covid-19.

"Cricket Ireland confirmed the 30-year-old has been identified as "potentially positive" for Covid-19," the International Cricket Council said.

The sports' world body added: "Under the current regulations, a positive test does not stop Dockrell from playing in T20 World Cup matches or training with his teammates though he must travel separately to the squad on match and training days."

Dockrell, who scored 14 in Ireland's 128-8 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, was said to have "mild" symptoms.

His movements will be managed as Ireland will travel to Melbourne for their next match against Afghanistan on 28 October.

