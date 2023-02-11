India’s Jadeja fined for using finger ointment during Australia Test

But images from Nagpur stadium had shown Jadeja rubbing a mystery substance on the index finger of his bowling hand during the first day, raising the spectre of possible ball-tampering.

The International Cricket Council said the match referee was satisfied the cream was “applied to the finger purely for medical purposes” to reduce swelling.

It nonetheless said Jadeja had breached its code of conduct by not “asking for permission to do so from the on-field umpires”.