Nabi, Naib lead Afghanistan to 147-6 against Pakistan

Skipper Mohammad Nabi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib lifted Afghanistan to a fighting 147-6 in their Twenty20 World Cup Super-12 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

Naib smashed a 25-ball 35 not out while Nabi scored an undefeated 32-ball 35 as they helped Afghanistan recover from 76-6 with an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 71 after they won the toss and batted.