Naim, Shakib help Tigers post 153 against Oman

For Oman, Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt took three wickets each while Kaleemullah and Zeeshan Maqsood shared three wickets, restricting Bangladesh to 153 all out in 19.3 overs.
Bangladesh lost four wickets including Shakib and Naim while going to 122 from 101.
UNB adds: earlier Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Bangladesh made changes to the batting line today. Instead of Shakib, Mahedi Hasan took the field at number three. But he failed to impress— fell for for a duck.
Nurul Hasan also got a chance at the higher place of the batting order but failed to do well. Nurul fell for 3. Afif Hossain also got a chance at the higher place instead of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, but he failed to do well. Afif posted only 1.
Mahmudullah came to bat at seven while Mushfiur took the field at number eight.
Bangladesh made one change to the playing XI removing Soumya Sarkar to pave way for Mohammad Naim. It will be Naim’s World Cup debut.
In the first match, Bangladesh lost to Scotland by six runs. They will now have to win this game to make their way to the Super 12s alive.
If Bangladesh loses this match, Scotland and Oman will advance to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup, and Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea will be eliminated.