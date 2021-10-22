Namibia eye World Cup second round after limiting Ireland to 125-8

Namibia restricted Ireland to a modest 125-8 in their decisive T20 World Cup qualifier in Sharjah on Friday as the tournament's lowest-ranked team eyed a place in the Super 12 second round.

Ireland were well set at 71-2 at the midway point but the runs then dried up as Namibia's bowlers turned the screws.

Openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien gave Ireland, who won the toss and chose to bat, a flying start.

They put on 67 for the first wicket before Stirling fell to left-arm finger spinner Bernard Scholtz in the eighth over.

Stirling made 38 with five fours and his team's only six while O'Brien hit 25.