Namibia face daunting target after Babar, Rizwan shine for Pakistan

Skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan hit half centuries to guide Pakistan to 189-2 in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match with Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Babar notched his 23rd Twenty20 international fifty with a 49-ball 70 while Rizwan finished with a 50-ball 79 not out after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a greenish Sheikh Zayed stadium pitch.