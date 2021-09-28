Narine stars as Kolkata down Delhi in IPL

Sunil Narine shone with bat and ball as Kolkata Knight Riders boosted their play-off hopes with a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Narine returned figures of 2-18 with his spin to limit Delhi to 127 for nine and then hit a crucial cameo innings of 21 as Kolkata reached their target in 18.2 overs on a slow Sharjah pitch.