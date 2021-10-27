Cricket

T20 World Cup

Nasum’s late blitz takes Bangladesh to 124 against England

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (R) and teammate Mahmudullah run between the wickets during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 27 October 2021. AFP

Nasum Ahmed quick-fired 19 off 9 balls helped Bangladesh post 124 against England in their second match in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored 29 off 30 balls, captain Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan added 19 and 16 respectively before England blowers restricted Bangladesh in 124 for nine in 20 overs.

For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of the blowers claiming 3-27. Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and bagged two wickets apices while Chris Woakes took one.

AFP adds: After giving away 10 runs in the opening over of the innings, Moeen Ali hit back to be on a hat-trick in his second over, only to be denied by Mushfiqur Rahim, who top-scored with 29.

Moeen, an off-spinner, had Liton Das caught at deep square leg for nine and then sent back Mohammad Naim trudging back to the pavilion for five.

Bangladesh found themselves in trouble at 26-3 when Chris Woakes claimed Shakib Al Hasan's key scalp with Adil Rashid taking a good catch running backwards. Shakib fell for four.

Mushfiqur and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who made 19, tried to repair the damage in a 37-run partnership before Livingstone broke through.

Livingstone trapped Rahim lbw, but England had to use the umpire referral to have the decision in their favour after the onfield official ruled it not out.

Bangladesh kept faltering as a run out cost Afif Hossain his wicket for five and Mahmudullah departed, for 19, soon after with Livingstone getting his second wicket.

Number nine Nasum Ahmed hit 19 off nine balls to give the Bangladesh total some respect as he smashed Rashid for two sixes and a four in the 19th over.

England, who thrashed holders West Indies in their opening match of the tournament, need 125 runs to bolster their semi-final hopes from Group 1.

