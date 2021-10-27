Nasum’s late blitz takes Bangladesh to 124 against England

Nasum Ahmed quick-fired 19 off 9 balls helped Bangladesh post 124 against England in their second match in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored 29 off 30 balls, captain Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan added 19 and 16 respectively before England blowers restricted Bangladesh in 124 for nine in 20 overs.

For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of the blowers claiming 3-27. Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and bagged two wickets apices while Chris Woakes took one.