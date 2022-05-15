Nayeem's double strike pegs back Sri Lanka

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan struck twice as Bangladesh seized the early momentum on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Sunday.

Nayeem dismissed openers Dimuth Karunaratne for nine and Oshada Fernando for 36 to help Bangladesh limit the visitors to 73-2 at lunch after a bright start.

Kusal Mendis was on 27 at the break alongside Angelo Mathews who was yet to score.