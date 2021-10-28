Need to reassess few things in batting: Mahmudullah

“We were very disappointed with the way we batted. We didn’t start well and we didn’t get any partnerships. If we get a good start, we can capitalise. It gets difficult on a wicket like this if we don’t get a good start. We have more skilful hitters than power-hitters. I think we need to reassess a few things in batting,” said the Bangladesh skipper in a post-match presentation.
England batter Jason Roy played a crucial knock of 61 runs and helped his side defeat Bangladesh in their second clash of the Super 12 stage.
England will now be facing Australia for their next clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on 30 October in Dubai while Bangladesh will be going against West Indies on 29 October in Sharjah.