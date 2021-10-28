Need to reassess few things in batting: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah expressed his disappointment after his side faced a defeat against England by eight wickets in their clash here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the UAE on Wednesday.

With this win, England went to the top of the table in Group 1 after they consigned Bangladesh to their second loss in the Super 12 stage. England dominated the Asian side in all departments as they chased the modest target of 125 in just 14.1 overs.