New Australia coach misses start of Sri Lanka tour with Covid

Assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the team in McDonald's absence.
Australia's tour to Sri Lanka, comprising three T20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two Tests, has already been hit by concerns about security given the recent political tumult in the country.
Sri Lanka's import-dependent economy has been hammered by a critical foreign currency shortage, leading to months of acute shortages of food, medicines and other essentials.
Weeks of protests outside the president's seafront office have demanded his resignation over government mismanagement of the crisis.
Players in the ODI and Test squads will fly to Sri Lanka later.
Australia will take a new-look backroom team on the tour, with three new assistant coaches, a new physiotherapist and a new psychologist on board.
New Zealand icon Daniel Vettori will start his tenure as one of the full-time assistant coaches before the first of two Tests begins in Galle on 29 June.