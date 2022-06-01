New Australia coach misses start of Sri Lanka tour with Covid

New Australia cricket coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid and was not on the plane Wednesday as the country's Twenty20I squad flew out to Sri Lanka.

The 40-year-old, who replaced Justin Langer when he quit earlier this year and was interim coach on a successful tour of Pakistan, will miss at least the opening week of Australia's first visit to Sri Lanka in six years.

McDonald tested positive on Tuesday and is to remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days, Cricket Australia said.

It means he will miss the opening T20I match in Colombo on June 7, but could be cleared to travel to the second a day later.