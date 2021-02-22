New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in first T20

Devon Conway inspired New Zealand to a 53-run win over Australia in the opening Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Monday.

Conway smashed an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls as the Black Caps overcame a shaky start to finish on 184 for five after losing the toss and being put in to bat.

In reply, Australia were all out for 131 after 17.3 overs, with Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi taking four wickets for 28