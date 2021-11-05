Cricket

New Zealand beat Namibia to close in on T20 World Cup semis

AFP
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on 5 November 2021.
Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on 5 November 2021. AFP

New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs on Friday to move closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham plundered 67 runs off the last four overs as New Zealand made 163-4 after being put into bat.

In reply, Namibia were well set at 47-0 in the eighth over before they faded to 111-5. New Zealand have six points, two ahead of Afghanistan and four in front of India who must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

