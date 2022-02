New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday scrapped next month's T20I series against Australia, saying the move was "inevitable" due to strict Covid-19 border controls.

NZC chief David White said a government decision to push back plans to open the border forced the cancellation of the three-match series, slated to take place in Napier on March 17, 18 and 20.

"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria," White said.