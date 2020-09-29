West Indies, Pakistan tours of New Zealand approved

The Black Caps will also play three T20s against Pakistan before their test series, with the first test from 26 December at Tauranga and the second from 3 January in Christchurch.

New Zealand's scheduled white-ball tour to Australia in January was postponed last week, but Australia are pencilled in for five T20s in New Zealand from 22 February, with Bangladesh to play three one-day internationals and three T20s from 13 March.

With no international cricket in New Zealand for the bulk of January and February, players will be released to appear in the "Super Smash" domestic T20 competition.

White said NZC would cut the matches' general admission ticket prices by almost half to acknowledge the "challenging circumstances in which many New Zealanders had found themselves in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis."