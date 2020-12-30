New Zealand end Pakistan defiance for thrilling Test win

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in a thrilling finish to the first Test in Mount Maunganui Wednesday, where the visitors were just 27 balls from escaping with a draw.

The win tentatively put New Zealand top of the World rankings and kept alive their chances of making the World Test Championship final.

After a 165-run fifth-wicket stand by Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan the Test went into the final session with both sides in with a chance to win.

Pakistan needed 158 runs, New Zealand required six wickets and 36 overs remained.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put his faith in Neil Wagner, bowling on two broken toes, and the youngest of his pace quartet, Kyle Jamieson, to swing the match towards the Black Caps.