New Zealand establish 128-run lead over England

Will Young was unbeaten on 49 as New Zealand built a 128-run lead at Tea on the fourth day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Monday, after they rattled through England's lower order to bowl the hosts out for 539 with Trent Boult taking five wickets.

England added just 66 runs for their final five wickets to leave the game nicely balanced and the touring side responded well after losing Tom Latham, reaching 114-2 at Tea.

James Anderson's 650th Test wicket was helped by Latham's ill-judged decision to leave the ball and with signs of movement for the seamers England hoped to put pressure on in the afternoon session.