New Zealand keen to learn quickly to hit back

“We will take a lot of learning from the first game,” Ajaz said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

“It was nice to finally get out there. We have been training for a few days but you never know what it is going to be like until you get out in the middle. We will learn from it pretty quickly and adapt for the next one.”

He went on to say: “It is about getting a clear idea of what we experienced on Wednesday, and what our plans are going forward. It is all about looking to the next one.

Ajaz however himself got the condition to his likings as he conceded just seven runs in four overs to take one wicket but New Zealand’s total on the board was so small that the bowlers had no way to make resistance.