New Zealand will hear us at ICC: PCB chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his dismay Friday at New Zealand’s decision to abandon a limited-overs series over security concerns just as the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi.

“Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!!” tweeted Raja, appointed Monday as the new PCB chairman.

Raja, a former Pakistan captain, indicated the matter would be taken to the International Cricket Council.