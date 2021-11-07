New Zealand limit Afghanistan to 124-8 in key T20 clash

Trent Boult led a disciplined New Zealand attack to help restrict Afghanistan to 124 for eight in the Kiwis' bid to seal a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Najibullah Zadran played a lone hand with his 48-ball 73 to give the Afghanistan total some respectability after they elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs and was ably supported by Tim Southee who took two wickets.