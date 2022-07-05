New Zealand men’s and women’s cricketers to get equal match fees

New Zealand Cricket and the players’ association signed a five-year deal on Tuesday that will see male and female cricketers receive equal pay.

The agreement will see women’s players at both international and domestic level receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions.

“This is the most important agreement in our sport, as it binds NZC, the major associations, and our players at the hip, and sets the foundation to fund, grow and develop cricket,” said NZC Chief Executive David White.