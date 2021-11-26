New Zealand mount strong reply after debutant Iyer hits ton

India's Shreyas Iyer smashed a century on his test debut but Tim Southee's lion-hearted bowling and New Zealand's top order left the opening test between the teams evenly poised on Friday.

Southee claimed 5-69, on a track that had prompted both sides to pack three spinners into their respective teams, to bowl out India for 345.

Openers Will Young and Tom Latham then mounted a strong reply for New Zealand who finished day two on 129 for no loss, 216 behind, at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

Young was batting on 75, with Latham on 50 at the other end when bad light stopped play.